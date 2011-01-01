Signed in as:
Join our Digital Billboard Network today
We connect local businesses to their customers through our Network of screens that have our Indoor Digital Billboards in their locations. These screens display full motion ads about the business hosting the screen, ads for local businesses in the area, and relevant local content. This network of screens allows you to reach your customers where they work, shop, eat, and play!
We have locations all over our community. Check them out and see what we can do to help your business be seen today!
Joining our network allows you to talk to your customers in a whole new way.
We will install an indoor digital screen that has your messaging to educate and up-sell your existing customers with eye-catching ads. Your ads will also be played in other nearby Host locations.
We will include custom QR codes unique to your website, Google Maps or social media page. Please contact us to discuss the different options today!
Your ad will play every 15 minutes. That means 4 times an hour, 32 times in an 8-hour day. 224 times in 7 days, 960 times in 30 days. If your ad plays for 1 year, that equals 11,520 times. This is at one location! The more host locations, more eyes on your business.
Our billboards are in popular places all over town. From restaurants to gyms to auto shops, you are able to be seen wherever your customers go!
Billboards can’t be skipped or paused or blocked, and targets people on the go – where they spend 70% of their waking hours.
Target your customers where they are on the go in their daily lives.
Your content is displayed in house and around town. Engage and connect with potential new customers. We can't help ourselves. Whenever a TV is on, our eyes are drawn to the screen. We start watching and consciously or subconsciously we pay attention. This characteristic can work to your advantage.
Take the first step, and contact us to discuss your marketing and business goals. Send us a message, and we will get back to you soon.
San Antonio, Texas, United States
Mon
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Tue
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Wed
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Thu
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Fri
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Sat
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Sun
By Appointment
RAMBL
San Antonio, Texas, United States
